Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Now Available For Pre-Order; Sale Starts October 12 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently introduced its latest affordable tablet Galaxy Tab A7 in India. Now, the tablet is all set to go for sale in the country on October 12 via Amazon and Samsung.com. The Galaxy Tab A7 comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. However, the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 is only listed on Amazon for pre-orders. The Galaxy Tab A7 will be available in Grey, Gold, and Silver color options and is offered in a single storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Price And Sale Offers

The price of the Wi-Fi variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The tablet is also listed on Samsung.com for pre-orders. Amazon is offering an additional cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI credit and debit cards.

Besides, you can get a five percent instant discount on the HSBC Cashback card. There is also a no-cost EMI option. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. As of now, there are no details regarding the sale of the LTE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Features

Running Android 10-based One UI 2.5, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC under its hood. It comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Coming to the front, the tablet features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1,200 pixels) TFT display. The tablet gets its fuel from a 7,040 mAh battery unit. For imaging, you get an 8MP rear camera on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Upfront, it features a 5MP camera for selfies.

The main highlight of the tablet it's quad speakers that enhances your audio experience. Further, the tablet supports Dolby Atmos. On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi variant gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, and ambient light sensor. Lastly, the tablet measures 157.4 x 247.6 x 7.0mm dimensions and weighs 476 grams.

Best Mobiles in India