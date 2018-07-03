Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaked renders shows how the device would shape up

Even though the Android tablet segment is seeing a low tide, Samsung doesn't seem to care. The South Korean company is reportedly working on the next iteration of its Galaxy Tab series. The Galaxy Tab S4 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. But, now newly leaked renders show how the device would shape up.

According to the render acquired by Android Headlines, the Tab S4 will come sans the home button and sport a bigger 10.5-inch display. It is also said to have a 4:3 aspect ratio, since the lack of home button will make more room for the display. However, no home button means no fingerprint sensor. But, the device will surely pack an iris scanner to make up for the loss. There could be a possibility that Samsung might use the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The rear panel of the device features the Samsung branding alongside the "Tuned by AKG" branding. The Galaxy Tab S3 also packed similar branding and offered quality audio output, all thanks to its four stereo speakers. The new version is also expected to feature quad speakers, with two positioned on both edges of the tablet in landscape.

Previous reports and rumors claim that the Galaxy Tab S4 will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera, while an 8MP camera will take care of the selfies department. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will be fueled by a 7,300mAh battery. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo. Not much is known about the device as of now, however, its recent visit to the FCC hints that we aren't far from an official announcement.

Samsung is also reportedly planning to put a bigger screen on the Galaxy S10. And by bigger we mean, something brushing shoulders with the size of Galaxy Note phablets. The Galaxy Note 9 is already said to pack a 6.38-inch display, and the Galaxy S10 plans to surpass that.

According to The Bell, Samsung has informed parts supplier about the adjustments made to the specifications of the upcoming flagship. The most noticeable alteration is said to be the display size of the Galaxy S10 Plus from 6.3-inches to 6.44-inches. This information also gives weight to the reports of Galaxy S10 having three variants.