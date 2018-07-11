Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with optional keyboard and S Pen surfaces in press images

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has been in the news for a while now. The latest render surfaced on web showcases a white variant of the tablet with an optional keyboard cover. The pictures were posted by the famous leakster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks). The leaked render shows black bezels on the front and the back panel in white. Along with the optional keyboard, the images also show an S Pen bundled in white color. It looks different as compared to the one which came with the Tab S3.

One thing that has been missing in the previous reports was the look and design of the tablet. But with this new render, we get to see the design of the device. Looking at the pictures closely you can notice a physical home button, which means the device will come with a larger display. But this also raises questions about the existence of a fingerprint scanner.

Placing a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of a tablet will be difficult, this could mean the company is going to use the under-display fingerprint sensor on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. But, it's been expected that the device will use an iris scanner to make up for the loss.

The rear panel of the device will features the Samsung branding alongside the "Tuned by AKG". The Galaxy Tab S3 was also powered by AKG audio, that is known for its quality audio output. The new tablet is also expected to feature the same quad speakers, similar to its predecessor.

Earlier the reports and rumors claim that the Galaxy Tab S4 will come with a single camera module on the rear with the 13MP camera sensor. While on the front, it will house an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will be fueled by a 7,300mAh battery. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo. So far not much is known about the upcoming device, but the FCC listing hints that we can see the official announcement soon.

Source