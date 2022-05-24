Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 India Launch Likely Soon; Support Page Goes Live News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), the revamped version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was launched a few days back in select markets. Now, the latest tablet from Samsung is expected to arrive in the country anytime. However, Samsung has not confirmed anything yet. The tablet was spotted on the Indian support page, hinting at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) India Launch Soon

The exact launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) edition with the model number SM-P613 has appeared (spotted by MySmartPrice) on Samsung's official website support page. We expect Samsung will soon share regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). Besides, the features of the tablet are also expected to be similar to the international variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is launched with a 10.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. A 7,040 mAh battery fuels the tablet which comes with a 15W charging tech. On the software front, the tablet runs Android 12 OS with the One UI 4.0 custom skin.

Under the hood, the tablet gets its power from the Snapdragon 720G processor, which is upgraded over the Exynos 9611 processor featured on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 model. Besides, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Other features include Dolby Atmos speakers, S Pen, and a Type-C charging port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Expected Pricing In India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price starts at USD 420 (around Rs. 32,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB model. Given that, we expect India's price could fall to around Rs. 30,000. However, it's better to take it as speculation and stay tuned for more updates.

In this range, the tablet will target the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5 which starts at Rs. 26,999. However, it has some plus points including internal storage of up to 256GB, Snapdragon 860 chip, 4K video recording support, and 33W fast-charging.

Best Mobiles in India