Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Goes Official; Dual Rear Cameras, 120 Hz Display, And More

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S22 series, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 virtual event. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are the company's follow-ups to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, which were released in 2020.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, is a brand-new model in the series, designed to provide a better experience. Optional 5G connectivity is available on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also came with an upgraded S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Features

The Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is powered by Android 12 with the One UI Tab 4 UI on top. On the other hand, the tablet has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 240ppi and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It comes with the same 4nm octa-core SoC and up to 16GB of RAM as the other two variants. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a dual-camera system with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor. An LED flash complements the camera configuration.

The front of the device boasts a dual-camera configuration with 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras. The camera arrangement is available, on a display notch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Features

The Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S8+ features One UI Tab 4, which is based on Android 12. It has a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 266ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The tablet is equipped with an octa-core processor and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Tab S8 has the same dual back camera arrangement, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor. There's also a flashing LED. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front for video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). 5G and 4G LTE (optional) are among the connectivity options, which also include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor are among the onboard sensors. The Galaxy Tab S8+ also has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ features three microphones and quad stereo speakers. It comes with a 10,090 mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging 2.0. (up to 45W). In addition, the tablet is 185x285x5.7mm in size and weighs 567 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Features

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 runs Android 12 on top of One UI Tab 4. The tablet has an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with a pixel density of 276ppi and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There's a 4nm octa-core SoC, which, according to recent rumors, is most likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The SoC can support up to 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 includes a dual back camera arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter for photographs and videos. An LED flash is included with the camera configuration. In addition, the tablet has a front-facing 12MP ultra-wide camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB). Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities. 5G and 4G LTE (optional) are also available. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and hall sensor are among the sensors onboard. A dedicated fingerprint sensor is also located on the side of the tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has quad stereo speakers with AKG and Dolby Atmos support. Three microphones are also on board. The tablet also comes with an improved DeX mode, which allows more apps to be resized and have translucent windows. It has a touchscreen and may be used as a second monitor, as well as a screen and face dual recording feature for online lessons.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with an 8,000 mAh battery that supports Super-Fast Charging 2.0. (up to 45W). The dimensions of the tablet are 165.3x253.8x6.3mm. It weighs 503 grams (Wi-Fi alone variant) and 507 grams 5G option.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Series Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starts at Rs. 52,400, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ costs Rs. 67,300, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs Rs. 82,300. Preorders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series began on February 9, 2022, at 10 p.m., and sales will begin on February 25 in select areas including the United States, Europe, and South Korea.

The new Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ are available in three colors, graphite, Pink Gold, and silver, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in graphite.

The price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in India are yet to be revealed.

