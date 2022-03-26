Vivo Pad Key Features Revealed Online; 2.5K Display, Snapdragon 870 Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is gearing up to launch several products including its first-ever tablet Vivo Pad soon in China. As per Vivo's Weibo post, the brand will make an announcement on March 28. It might announce the launch date for the Vivo Pad. The brand recently teased the design of the Vivo Pad. Now, the fresh info has confirmed key specifications of the upcoming Vivo tablet. Let's dive into details.

Vivo Pad Design

The shared images by Vivo confirmed that the tablet will ship with a flat frame and thin bezels on all sides. The power and volume buttons are spotted on the right edge, while there will also be four-speaker cutouts. At the rear panel, the tablet will come with rectangular camera module which will house dual-camera along with an LED flash. The Vivo branding is seen at middle of the rear panel.

Vivo Pad Expected Features

The key specs have been shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The Vivo Pad will come with 2.5k display which will support a 120Hz refresh rate. It remains to be seen whether the tablet will have an OLED display or an LCD display. Under the hood, the Vivo Pad will run the Snapdragon 870 processor.

Furthermore, the tablet is tipped to run Android 11 with OriginOS. For battery, the tablet will pack an 8,040 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The camera sensors of the Vivo tab might include a 13MP main lens and 8MP secondary camera. Upfront, it is tipped to feature an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Other features will include Vivo Pencil, Dolby Vision, Quad speakers, and so on. As we are just around the corner of the launch, we expect more details will surface in the coming days.

Vivo Pad Expected Pricing And Launch

The pricing of the tablet is yet to be revealed. Considering its features, we expect it will compete with the recently launched Oppo Pad which also runs SD870 chip. As far as the launch is concerned, the Vivo Pad is expected to go official in the first week of next month. Alongside, the brand will also be unveiling the Vivo X Fold and the X Note smartphones.

