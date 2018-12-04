Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus running Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus was spotted running Android 9 Pie OS on the popular benchmarking database Geekbench. The large-screen tablet was announced in August with a 10.1-inch display. In addition to the bigger display, it also has a more capacious battery than the Mi Pad 4.

The company was quick in rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update based on MIUI 10 to the Mi Pad 4. To be precise, the update was rolled out in just a few days of the launch of this tablet. Also, it sent out another update bringing to the Xiao AI digital assistant to the device. So, there is no doubt that the Mi Pad 4 Plus will also get timely updates.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus Geekbench listing

Xiaomi launched two variants of the tablet - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both the variants run Android 8.1 Oreo. Now, the latest listing on the Geekbench database shows these devices running Android 9 Pie. We can expect the device to be updated to MIUI 10 as well. Maybe, the latest iteration of the custom ROM could be under testing.

Furthermore, the details show that the device runs octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the device uses processor clocked at 2.2GHz. And, the Mi Pad 4 Plus appears to have scored 1643 and 5854 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus flaunts a full-metal body and bestows a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Under its hood, the tablet uses a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with Face Unlock support. In addition to this, there is a fingerprint sensor as well embedded into the home button beneath the display.

The connectivity features on the device include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, and other standard aspects. The device gets the power from an 8620mAh battery touted to render up to 16 hours of video playback.