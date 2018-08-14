ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus officially launched for Rs 19,000: 10.1-inch display and more

Both models of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus supports 4G LTE connectivity

    Xiaomi has officially launched the bigger version of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 aka, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus with a bigger screen and a bigger battery.

    There are three major differences between the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 and the Plus moniker. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus has a bigger 10.1-inch display with an 8620 mAh Li-ion battery and the Plus variant also has a forward facing fingerprint sensor, which is absent on the standard edition.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus officially launched for Rs 19,000

    Price and availability

    • The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus will be available in Black and Gold Color.
    • Mi Pad 4 Plus with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 1899 Yuan (Rs 19,000)
    • Mi Pad 4 Plus with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 2099 Yuan (Rs 21,000)
    • As of now, the availability of the tablet is limited to China

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200px resolution protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB onboard storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB.

    On to the optics, the tablet has a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The tablet does have a physical fingerprint sensor and the device also supports AI Face unlock on the front-facing camera. Both cameras can record 1080p video footages as well.

    In terms of connectivity, the tablet has a single SIM card slot, with support for 4G LTE connectivity and the device does support dual channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well. The tablet has an 8620 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Just like the majority of Xiaomi devices, the Mi Pad 4 Plus is running on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, which will be updated to MIUI 10 in the near future.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
