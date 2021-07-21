ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Key Details Leaked; Could Compete With iPad Pro

    By
    |

    Features like 120Hz refresh rate display and 5G capabilities have become mainstream on smartphones. However, only a limited number of tablets like the iPad Pro offer these features. Xiaomi might soon offer some competition to Apple with its upcoming Mi Pad 5.

     

    Image Source  

    The tablet market has seen unsolicited growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, more and more OEMs are now reintroducing tablet computers, and Xiaomi is all set to launch a new high-end tablet -- the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, powered by the Snapdragon 860/870.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Specifications

    Just like the iPad lineup, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is expected to come in multiple variants. The top-tier model is stated to offer features like a 120Hz refresh rate display, 5G connectivity, and fast 67W wired charging capability. The model is said to feature an 11-inch display, possibly with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

    The tablet is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The tablet is likely to ships with Android 11 OS with a custom MIUI 11 with a couple of optimizations for the large-screen format. The tablet is also said to offer a 48 or a 12MP camera with high-resolution video recording capability.

    An 8,720 mAh battery is said to power the tablet along with support for 67W fast charging, where, the charger is likely to be included in the retail package. Hence, the tablet should be able to quickly charge that large-capacity battery in and around an hour.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Key Details Leaked; Could Compete With iPad Pro
    Image Source  

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Expected Launch

    The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is likely to launch first in China, and the same will be made available in select markets. This means, the Mi Pad 5 is likely to launch in the next few weeks, where the tablet is likely to be available in India by the end of 2021.

     

    As per the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is expected to cost less than the iPad Pro. However, the Mi Pad 5 will definitely be one of the most expensive tablets from Xiaomi, considering the flagship-grade specs sheet. Lastly, the brand is likely to launch the lower SKUs of the same with different processors at much lower price tags.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 12:56 [IST]
