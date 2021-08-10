Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Mix 4 Launching At 5 PM; Expected Specs, Livestream Details Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its next-gen flagship smartphone - namely the Mi Mix 4. The company is also going to release the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with flagship-grade features. Both the premium smartphone and the tablet are aiming to take on the premium segment with an attractive price tag. The devices will be launching later today and here are the details.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Mix 4 Launch Details

Xiaomi is hosting a virtual event that will see the release of the Mi Mix 4 smartphone and the Mi Pad 5 tablet. The event is scheduled to kickstart at 7 PM Beijing Time, which is around 5 PM Indian time. The event will confirm the specs and features of the new gadgets as well as their pricing and availability.

The event is taking place in China and the announcements will be in Chinese. This indicates that Xiaomi's home market would be the first to get the newly launched devices. That said, international availability might be also be revealed. Here is the link to watch the live-stream of the Xiaomi event.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Specs: What To Expect?

The Mi Pad 5 tablet aims to take on premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the latest iPad Pro 11. To note, the upcoming Mi Pad 5 is the first Xiaomi tablet in three years. Previous reports have confirmed it would ship with a keyboard and will support a stylus.

Reports also suggest there could be three models under the Mi Pad 5 series. One being the vanilla model, a Pro variant, and lastly, a Lite model. However, the Lite model could be rebranded as a Redmi tablet later on. For now, today's launch event might see the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro, where the base model will pack only Wi-Fi support, while the Pro will include 5G support.

Additionally, the Mi Pad 5 is tipped to pack a 10.9-inch IPS LCD panel and will draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset. A massive 8,750 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support has also been speculated. On the other hand, the Mi Mix 4 smartphone has been teased as the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 888+ chipset and an under-display selfie camera.

Both the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Mix 4 devices claim to have several premia, flagship features. Today's launch event will further confirm its specs, pricing, and availability - helping you decide if this is the best gadget for you.

