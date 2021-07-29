Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Series With 2K Display, Snapdragon 870 Chip Leaked: August Launch Likely News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tablets are one of the gadgets that have a peak demand. While the Apple iPad series remains a top-selling device, Xiaomi is looking to have a piece of this market share. The alleged Mi Pad 5 series has been doing rounds on the internet lately. Reports also suggest the upcoming Mi Pad 5 would debut in August, upping its tablet game.

Xiaomi Mi Tab 5 New Leak

The Xiaomi Mi Tab 5 series will feature several new upgrades. Previous reports suggest there would be three models on the upcoming tab series. Here, a new leak has revealed the key details of these models. Firstly, the Mi Pad 5 10.9-inch model is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G support.

This Mi Pad 5 model will also include a 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A massive 8,720 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support has also been tipped. Moreover, it will likely include a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The Mi Pad 5 second model is also said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset with similar features but would be a Wi-Fi-only model.

Additionally, the Mi Pad 5 Wi-Fi model would replace the 48MP camera with a 12MP sensor. Lastly, the leak talks about another Mi Pad 5 model, which seems to be an affordable unit. This model is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 860 chipset. A similar 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate has also been suggested.

Additionally, the last Mi pad 5 model will include 33W fast charging support and a 12MP camera. To note, the Chinese 3C platform certified M210581AC and M210581C models, which could be the Mi Pad 5 first and second variants. Another device with the model number 21051182C could be the third variant of Mi Pad 5.

If these reports are true, we can expect to see several new gadgets coming in the month of August. Xiaomi is tipped to launch the Mi MIX 4, Mi CC11 Pro, and the Mi Pad 5 series. Moreover, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is also gearing up for a tab launch, which is said to be a 12.9-inch model. We'll know more once the company officially teases the new tablets.

Best Mobiles in India