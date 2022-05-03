Xiaomi Pad 5 Goes On Sale In India For Rs. 24,999: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has been exponentially expanding its product offering from mere smartphones. The brand recently launched its first tablet offering in India, the Xiaomi Pad 5. The new Xiaomi Pad 5 will go on sale starting today, aiming to take on other tablets from Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and others. The tab is available in two models and here's all you need to know about it.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price In India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is available in two models, starting from Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB storage model. The high-end 256GB model is available for Rs. 26,999. To note, this is an introductory offer, starting today, May 3, and will on till May 7. After which, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Sale, Offers In India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will go on sale starting today, May 3 at 12 PM. The tablet will be available to buy from Mi Home, mi.com, Amazon, and other retail outlets. Apart from the introductory discount, buyers can avail of an additional discount deal from a few banks. For one, HDFC credit card and EMI transactions can get Rs. 2,000 discount. This would bring in a total of Rs. 4,000 discount for buyers.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Features

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 packs several flagship features with a mid-range price tag. The tablet flaunts a 10.95-inch display with an FHD resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and650 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi has also included Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos high-resolution audio support.

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 also features a single camera at the rear with a 13MP sensor that supports up to 4K video recording at a 30fps frame rate. Upfront, the Xiaomi tablet comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor which capable of full-HD (1080p) video recording at a 30fps frame rate.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 5 draws power from the Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Adreno 640 GPU supports high-end gaming, including those that require heavy graphics. The Snapdragon 680 chipset further assures flagship performance, capable of handling routine tablet tasks.

Plus, Xiaomi has included an 8,720 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. That said, Xiaomi has included only a 22.5W fast charging adapter in the box. It comes with the usual connectivity options. The Xiaomi Pad 5 runs MIUI Pad OS, which brings a couple of essential apps preloaded on the tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5 In India: Should You Buy?

One of the key points of all Xiaomi devices has been its price point. The aggressive price point has made the Xiaomi brand a huge success in India. The same can be said about the new Xiaomi Pad 5. Priced well below Rs. 30,000 - the new Xiaomi Pad 5 is up against other tablets from Samsung, Oppo, and even Apple.

To note, Samsung comes as a close competitor to the new Xiaomi Pad 5. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A series offer similarly priced tablets. Considering the premium features of the Xiaomi Pad 5, buyers can choose this Chines tab for their use.

