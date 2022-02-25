Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs Apple iPad Pro 2021: Best Premium Tablet To Bet On

Naturally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has competition from its arch-rival, Apple. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs iPad Pro 2021 is a debated discussion. Both are premium tablets that cater to the uber segment. We've listed some of the comparative points below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs Apple iPad Pro: Price Factor

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the most expensive tablets in the market right now, costing Rs. 1,08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant Rs. 1,22,999 for the cellular model. On the other hand, the iPad Pro starts at Rs. 99,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs. 1,13,990 for the cellular variant.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available only in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The iPad Pro 2021 is available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB+ 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, and 16GB + 2TB models. On the surface, both tablets are expensive, but the iPad Pro 12.9 2021 model is significantly lesser than its Samsung Ultra counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs Apple iPad Pro: Design Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the most advanced tablets that pack a premium design and build. The tablet flaunts a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2980 x 1848 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the iPad Pro 2021 packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution.

Both offer a premium build with a sturdy chassis. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is bigger in size, the iPad Pro is designed to suit even single-hand use. Nevertheless, both offer an immersive viewing experience that's great for long gaming or viewing sessions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs Apple iPad Pro: Hardware Performance

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra draws power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 paired with 12GB RAM, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The iPad Pro 12.9 2021 model gets its power from the in-house M1 chip that's advanced and delivers a smooth, glitch-free experience with up to 16GB RAM support.

Another notable difference is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a massive 11,200 mAh battery with fast charging support. On the other hand, Apple has included a 40.88 Wh battery on the iPad Pro 12.9 and ships with a 20W power adapter. Both batteries are massive and the software is designed to prolong the battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs Apple iPad Pro: Camera Comparison

One of the notable differences is in the camera. Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro pack a dual-camera setup at the rear. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra includes a 13MP + 6MP camera setup whereas the iPad Pro features a 12MP + 10MP shooter.

More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a dual-selfie camera in the front with two 12MP sensors. The iPad Pro 12.9 2021 model includes a single 12MP selfie camera. Both tablets include multiple camera-centric software and features that present a good camera experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Vs Apple iPad Pro: Verdict

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro 12.9 come with stylus support, which is now a requirement for all tablets. As one can see, both are premium tablets with some of the latest and most advanced features. If you're looking for a tablet within Rs. 1,00,000, then getting the iPad Pro 12.9 makes sense.

If you're able to extend your budget and have a complete Android system, go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. That said, if you're looking for a change in OS experience, the iPad Pro 12.9 might be the best choice for you.