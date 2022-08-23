Moto Tab G62 Review: A Good Companion For Home Entertainment

The new Moto Tab G62 starts from Rs. 15,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and Rs. 17,999 for the LTE model. This places the new Motorola tablet in the aggressive sub-Rs. 20K segment along with tabs from Oppo and Realme. I've been using the new Moto Tab G62 for a while now, and here's a detailed review to help you make your purchase decision easy.

Specifications

Display: 10.6-inch 2K LCD

CPU: Snapdragon 680

GPU: Adreno G10

RAM: 4GB

Memory: 64GB with microSD card support

Camera: 8MP rear + 8MP front-facing

Moto Tab G62 Design Review: Dolby Atmos Speakers Steal The Show

The Moto Tab G62 doesn't try too hard in the design aspect and has a basic overall look with a power button on top and volume rockers on the side. The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, however, are a highlight, especially if you're using the tab to stream movies or video calling.

Up front, the new Moto Tab G62 flaunts a 10.6-inch LCD panel with a powerful 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The massive display is ideal for activities for both work and entertainment. My usage of the front fascia involved video calling, browsing, casual gaming, and streaming videos. I found the 2K display to be ideal both indoors or outdoors, thanks to its good sunlight legibility.

But, like all things, there are a few caveats in the Moto Tab G62 design. For one, it skips the fingerprint sensor that's generally embedded with the power button. Instead, Motorola has offered a face unlock option, which is also a disappointment as it doesn't deliver quick unlocking.

Like every tablet, the Moto Tab G62 also supports a stylus to make notes or doodle. But Motorola hasn't included any stylus pen with the box, which is another setback. Interested users will have to shell out extra to get a supporting stylus.

Also, the Moto Tab G62 flaunts a metal body that makes it sturdy and long-lasting. However, if you need to hold the tab to stream or game, be prepared for some inconvenience. Tablets like the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 ship with a built-in stand, making them ideal to place on a flat surface. In this case, users would have to invest in accessories like a case with support.

Moto Tab G62 Camera Review: Basic, Yet Powerful

The Moto Tab G62 comes with two cameras, one 8MP sensor placed at the rear and another 8MP front-facing lens. Generally, tabs in this segment offer a lower resolution camera in the front as seen on the Oppo Pad Air. The powerful 8MP selfie camera on the Moto Tab G62 comes in handy for a wide range of activities.

This includes clear video calling, selfie shots, and even a good tool for social media influencers and content creators. The rear camera performance is also decent enough as it can take good shots in a well-lit environment. Overall, the Moto Tab G62 cameras prove to be useful despite being basic.

Moto Tab G62 Performance Review: Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the Moto Tab G62 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with the Adreno G10 GPU. The Moto Tab G62 comes with 4GB RAM and skips virtual RAM expansion. It also includes 64GB of default storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

I ran the Geekbench test to explore the performance of the Moto Tab G62. Here, the tablet scored 1573 in the multi-core test and 377 in the single-core test. The Snapdragon 680 processor is used on many devices including rival Oppo Pad Air. The processor is built for routine tasks, but when it comes to intense gaming apps, this Motorola tablet falls short significantly.

Moto Tab G62 Real-Life Performance Review: Decent For Daily Use

Coming to the real-life performance, I felt the new Moto Tab G62 is an extended entertainment device. Today, everyone has a smartphone. But the Moto Tab G62 is designed as an extended family entertainment device that can be used for group calls, watching movies with family and friends, and even casual gaming together.

One might argue that you could do all these activities on a smart TV. However, the convenience and portability that a tablet brings to the equation will be hard to find on a smart TV. I felt that streaming videos on Netflix and playing Candy Crush on the Moto Tab G62 was much better than doing it on my smartphone.

Moto Tab G62 Battery Review: Fast Charging Could Be Improved

This brings us to the Moto Tab G62's battery efficiency. The Moto Tab G62 comes with a 7,700 mAh battery paired with 20W Rapid Charge support. The massive battery can easily last up to three days even if you stream videos, play games, or make video calls. Even if you use the Moto Tab G62 as a primary device, it should still last for two days on a single charge.

I was slightly disappointed with the 20W fast charging support. Motorola has some powerful fast charging technology, including 33W fast charging prowess for mid-range devices. The 20W adapter takes nearly three hours to fully charge, which is a mild disappointment. Better fast charging support would have elevated the entire experience.

Moto Tab G62 Review Verdict: One-Stop Home Entertainment Unit

Overall, I felt the Moto Tab G62 is an entertainment device but wouldn't qualify as anything more. The Snapdragon processor can handle routine tasks like browsing, streaming, and casual gaming. Besides, the powerful front-facing camera, massive battery, and 2K display are other key plus points of the new Moto Tab G62. If you're looking for a tablet for extended personal or family use, the Moto Tab G62 makes a good buy for the asking price.