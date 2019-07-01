Vodafone Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 2GB Data Per Day News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone has hit the headlines as it has revised the Rs. 129 prepaid plan across all its operational circles in the country. The prepaid plan launched earlier this year has now been revised to offer more data benefits to the subscribers in order to make it compete against a similarly priced plan from Airtel.

At the time of its launch, the Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid plan offered 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Now, the plan has been revised to make it on par with the Rs. 129 prepaid plan from Airtel. And, after the revision, this plan offers 2GB data per day. Previously, it was available only for select subscribers and now it is available for users in all the circles across the country, which makes it similar to the Airtel plan.

Vodafone Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

After being revised, the Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, which is more than the 1.5GB data offered by the same previously. The other benefits of the plan remain the same. It still offers unlimited voice calling without any daily limit and 300 SMS all throughout the validity period of 28 days. And, there is free subscription to Vodafone Play along with this plan.

Airtel Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan

Talking about competition, Airtel has a similar plan priced at Rs. 129 as mentioned above. Notably, the Airtel plan offers same benefits as the revised Vodafone plan. It offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and 300 SMS all through the validity period of 28 days. Like the other plans in the Airtel portfolio, this plan also comes bundled with Wynk Music and Airtel TV subscriptions.

Other Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Vodafone also has a Rs. 139 prepaid plan offering a similar validity of 28 days. But this one offers 5GB of data on the whole and 100 free local and national SMS per day. The other one is the Rs. 229 prepaid plan offers similar benefits and 2GB data per day. Once the daily data limit is used up, the telco lets users continue browsing data for 50 paise per MB. Also, there is a Rs. 198 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for 28 days.

What We Think About The Revised Plan

Given that Vodafone has revised the Rs. 129 prepaid plan to offer increased data benefits, we can say that it will be beneficial for those subscribers who are already using this plan and those looking out for a low-cost plan.

