Airtel Rs. 129, Rs. 249 prepaid plans revised: Everything you need to know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Airtel revises two of its prepaid plans to offer more benefits.

Airtel has been constantly revising its portfolio to stay ahead in the competition against Reliance Jio. Recently, the telco removed some postpaid plans and added new ones with varying benefits for its users. Also, it slashed the cost of the 4G hotspot device by removing the upfront cost and offering 50GB of data at Rs. 399.

Now, the telco has revised two of its prepaid plans priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 249. The entry-level Rs. 129 plan is now an open market plan that is available for all subscribers across the country instead of being limited to select users. Also, it has been revised to offer more data benefits now. On the other hand, the Rs. 249 prepaid plan bundles a unique kind of benefit offering Rs. 4 lakh worth life cover from Bharti AXA or HDFC Life.

Airtel Rs. 129 prepaid plan

Previously, the Rs. 129 prepaid plan offered 1GB data for the whole of its validity period. And, it came with 100 SMS per day along with unlimited voice calling benefits. Besides this, select users received 220 local and STD voice calling minutes for a validity of 28 days. Now, the plan has been revised to offer 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The validity remains the same even after the revision. The revised plan is live and is available on the Airtel official website and Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel has also revised the Rs. 249 prepaid plan to add a unique benefit but the data and calling benefits remain the same. It offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for a period of 28 days. It offers life cover worth Rs. 4 lakh from Bharti AXA and HDFC Life, Airtel TV Premium subscription, cashback of Rs. 2,000 on buying a new 4G smartphone, Wynk Music subscription and Norton Mobile Security for a year.

As per a TelecomTalk report, the Rs. 249 plan will let subscribers aged between 18 to 54 years to avail the insurance cover. To avail the benefit, users will have to recharge on a monthly basis and have to apply for the insurance via an SMS and provide the eligible documents for authentication purposes.