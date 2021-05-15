BSNL Vs Vodafone-Idea: Who Is Offering Best Services With Postpaid Plans Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Postpaid users do not change their plans immediately as these packs are on a monthly basis and come with loads of benefits. These postpaid plans come with OTT and data benefits. Besides, most of the users are satisfied with the postpaid services, which is why they keep using the same plan for a long time.

To help you and to find out better postpaid plans, we are listing packs from two telecom operators from BSNL and Vodafone-Idea. Even though Vi offers 4G plans, it is worth noting that BSNL also offers good benefits with its prepaid plans.

Vodafone-Idea Red X Plan: Details

Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 1,099 offers unlimited calling and 100 messages. It includes access to OTT apps, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. This pack also ships subscriptions to Vi Movies & TV app, free entry to lounges of international and domestic airports.

Besides, users get the facility of an international roaming pack worth Rs. 2,999 for seven days in a year.

BSNL Plan Of Rs. 1,525 Postpaid Plan: Details

You'll be surprised to know that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plan of Rs. 1,525 is charging Rs. 100 for the activation. This plan comes with unlimited calling and unlimited data without any FUP restriction. However, this pack does not offer extra SIM for your family connections.

Notably, this pack ships unlimited data, which means users don't have to recharge to get the data. However, users will not get any OTT benefit with this plan, while other telecom operators are offering content from dozens of apps.

It clearly shows that Vodafone-Idea is leading this segment as it offers more benefits with the Red X plan. In addition, this plan is cheaper than the BSNL Rs. 1,525 postpaid plan. Also, there is no content benefit with the BSNL pack, whereas Vi ships content from leading apps.

Additionally, you'll get benefits while traveling to other locations. this shows Vodafone-Idea postpaid plan is better than the BSNL plan. On top of that, the Vodafone-Idea network is far better than BSNL services as it offers 4G services in almost all location, while BSNL is still struggling to get the 4G spectrum.

