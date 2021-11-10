Just In
Simple Steps To Check Your Airtel Number In Case You Forget It
Dual-SIM phones are the norm today, with people buying two or even four numbers. Often, remembering all the numbers could be a hassle. Sometimes, you might even forget to save the new number and might not remember to recall it. When it comes to Airtel mobile numbers, here are some steps to check the number.
To note, Airtel comes as one of the leading network providers in India. The popular telecom has a diverse range of plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers. With the new Airtel Black feature, more and more people are shifting to Airtel with new mobile numbers for the benefits offered. In case you forgot your Airtel mobile number, here are some of the ways to check it:
How To Check Airtel Mobile Number Via Airtel Thanks App?
The Airtel Thanks app is a one-stop platform for everything concerning Airtel. You can check the Airtel mobile number via the Airtel Thanks app with these steps:
Step 1: Firstly, put the SIM card of which Airtel number you wish to check
Step 2: Next, download the Airtel Thanks app from Google Play or App Store, if you don't already have it.
Step 3: Now, you will need to log in to the Airtel Thanks app
Step 4: Once done, the app will automatically detect the Airtel mobile number at the top of the screen. You can make a note of it and save it for future references.
Step 5: Additionally, if you have an Airtel postpaid connection, you can see all the other Airtel mobile numbers connected with it.
How To Check Airtel Mobile Number Via USSD Code?
Firstly, it's important to understand what the USSD code stands for. The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data are codes that allow users to get information about services offered by a network provider. Here, the codes surpass the need to contact customer care to get the required information.
The Airtel USSD codes are quite handy to get access to a wide range of information. Plus, you don't have to call customer care or wait for an operator to handle your query. However, there's one downside to the Airtel USSD codes. You need to know the exact code to send to Airtel to get the desired information. We've brought in the USSD code to check your Airtel mobile number. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Place the Airtel mobile SIM of the number you need to check
Step 2: Open the phone app and dial *282#
Step 3: You will receive a message showing your Airtel mobile number
Alternatively, you can try these steps to know your Airtel mobile number via USSD code:
Step 1: Once again ensure you have placed the SIM of the number you wish to check
Step 2: Now, open the phone app and dial *121*9#
Step 3: You will now get a message saying, "Hi, Your Mobile no. is: " with the Airtel number
How To Check Airtel Mobile Number Via Airtel Customer Care?
Airtel customer care center offers to cater to all your needs, queries, and other concerns. You can check your Airtel mobile number by contacting the Airtel customer care center. Here are the steps to do it:
Step 1: Ensure you've inserted the Airtel SIM of which number you wish to check
Step 2: Open the phone app > dial 121 or even 198
Step 3: Select the language of your choice and next press 1 for Airtel mobile services
Step 4: Follow the instructions given by the IRV to check your Airtel mobile number. You can also check the balance, validity, and other details.
