Vodafone Call History: How To Check Call History On Vodafone Prepaid Number Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vodafone is one of the popular network operators in India with a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans. Vodafone also has a couple of handy features, like allowing its prepaid users to check their call history. The Vodafone call history and other information can be accessed via the Vodafone app and a few other ways too.

Vodafone Call History

Vodafone notes that the call history is updated every 15 minutes. The data about the incoming and outgoing calls, caller ID, are saved for 31 days. Prepaid users can also view information about calls for all your numbers, such as caller ID, duration of the call, and more.

Vodafone also notes that the administrator activates or deactivates the call history of users. When call history is deactivated, the information is no longer updated and can't be viewed. At the same time, the call information saved before the deactivation is saved and can be viewed when the call history feature is activated once again.

How To Check Call History On Vodafone Prepaid Number

There are a few ways to check your Vodafone call history for prepaid number and one of the ways is via the Vodafone app. Open the Vodafone app with your prepaid number > go to the Usage section > select the Deduction tab. Here you will find the Call History option.

It should be noted that the information on the Vodafone app doesn't give you complete details and might not reveal the full numbers in the call history. If you wish to get the complete Vodafone call history for your prepaid number, you can try another method.

Call History On Vodafone Prepaid Number Via Itemized Ebill

To get the complete details of the Vodafone call history, you will need an itemized ebill. The itemized ebill contains information like the voice, data, texts, downloads, and recharge history of the prepaid number. The itemized bill for Vodafone prepaid users is given for six months.

To avail the Vodafone itemized ebill, prepaid users can call the customer care number - 199. You can also send an SMS to 199 and type Ebill. It should also be noted that the itemized ebill and will be home delivered.

Users might also need to spend some money on the ebill (around Rs. 50 per bill) and will be delivered within 15 days from the date of request. Alternatively, users can also visit the nearest Vodafone Care center and request the bill for the call history.

Best Mobiles in India