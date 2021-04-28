Just In
List Of Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Prepaid Packs That Ship Benefits For 56 Days And 84 Days
Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea provide unlimited calling, OTT benefits, and 100 message services with almost all prepaid packs. Besides, these three private telecom players offer data up to 4GB per day with their prepaid plans. These prepaid plans are valid for 56 days and 84 days.
Notably, 2GB of data, which are valid for 56 days are available under Rs. 500, while 84 days' plans are priced under Rs. 700. These long validity plans are specially designed for those who don't want to go for 28 days' packs. We are listing all those plans, which offer 2GB of data for 56 days and 84 days.
Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans For 56 Days: Check Details
The Reliance Jio Rs. 444 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 56 days. This pack also ships access to all Jio applications. Vodafone-Idea pack of Rs. 449, which offers double data benefits for 56 days. This pack offers 4GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.
It includes a Binge all night offer, content from Vi Movies TV Classic, and weekend data rollover facilities. Lastly, there is an Airtel pack of Rs. 449, where users get unlimited calling for 56 days. It ships 100 messages per day, Airtel Xstream benefit, Wynk Music, and Mobile Edition of Amazon Prime. Under the 2GB data segment, both Airtel and Vi offer the best benefits, but still, if you are looking for more than you should go for the Vi plan.
Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans For 84 Days: Check Details
Let's start with Vi Rs. 699 plan, where users get 4GB of data per day, unlimited calling to all networks, 100 messages per day, weekend rollover data facility, all Binge all night offer for 84 days. Airtel 84 days' plan is available at Rs. 698, which ships 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.
Airtel said that all plans above Rs. 598 offers 1GB of coupons. Besides, Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 599 offers 2GB of data for 84 days. It includes this plan ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and subscription to Jio applications. Under this segment, Vi offers the best services.
