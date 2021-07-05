Reliance Jio Offering 1GB Data For Rs. 7.96 With New Plan Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which is the largest telecom operator, is providing several prepaid plans in the country. Its prepaid plans are quite famous due to affordability. Reliance Jio is known for providing the most affordable data plans, which is affecting the business of other telecom operators.

Notably, Reliance Jio is charging Rs. 8 for 1GB of data to the users, which seems quite surprising. However, for other plans, the telco is charging Rs. 5GB of data.

Reliance Jio Plan 1GB For Rs. 7.96

Interestingly, we are talking about the newly launched Rs. 597 plan of the company. The recently launched Rs. 597 plan under its Freedom plans. The Rs. 597 plan ships 75GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 90 days.

It includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. This plan is available on the company's website, application, and third-party platform.

It is worth noting that the company is charging Rs. 597 for the 75GB of data, which means users are paying Rs. 7.96 (close to Rs. 8). However, this plan is quite expensive than other plans as the telco is charging Rs. 5 for the prepaid plan, reports TelecomTalk.

Reliance Jio Freedom Plans

Apart from Rs. 597 prepaid plan, the telecom operator is offering four plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 127, Rs. 247, Rs. 447, and Rs. 2,397. The Rs. 127 plan offers benefits for only 15 days.

The plan ships 12GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. The Rs. 247 plan is providing 25GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 30 days.

The third plan of Rs. 447 plan offers 50GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 60 days. The Rs. 2,397 plan is providing 365GB of data for 365 days, which means users are getting 1GB of data per day.

It ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. It is worth mentioning that Jio plans are launch for users who are not looking for more data.

