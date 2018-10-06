Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs. 100 compared

Since September 2016, Reliance Jio has been disrupting the Indian telecom space with its dirt cheap tariff plans. Earlier this year, the telco revamped its tariff plans portfolio in order to offer the best plans in the market with the maximum benefits for its subscribers. Soon, the other telcos such as Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL followed suit by introducing new plans and revising their current ones. Here is a look at the prepaid plans offered under Rs. 100 by all these operators and a comparison between them.

Reliance Jio Rs. 98 plan

Reliance Jio has a slew of prepaid plans under Rs. 100. Of these, the regular plan is priced at Rs. 98. It offers 2GB of 4G data, 300 SMS and unlimited voice calls without any FUP for a period of 28 days. Also, the subscribers will get a free subscription to the Jio suite of apps.

Vodafone Rs. 99 plan

Vodafone is on a rage of introducing new plans recently. Under Rs. 100, it has the Rs. 99 prepaid plan offering free voice calls with a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. It also provides a similar validity of 28 days. However, it doesn't provide any data and SMS benefits to the subscribers.

Airtel Rs. 99 plan

Airtel's Rs. 99 prepaid plan offers similar benefits as the Jio plan mentioned above. It offers a total of 2GB of 3G/4G data, unlimited voice calls without any limit, and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. While subscribers in some circles get 2GB of data, those in the other circles get 1GB of data. And, the other benefits of this plan are identical for all the subscribers. There is a Rs. 97 prepaid plan also and you check the combo recharge plan benefits here.

BSNL Rs. 99 plan

BSNL is also on a spree of coming up with new plans to retain its subscribers. The state-run telco offers unlimited voice calls without any limit for all subscribers except Delhi and Mumbai with its Rs. 99 prepaid plan. Notably, this plan is valid for 26 days and doesn't bundle any data or SMS benefits.

The winner...

In our opinion, from this comparison, Reliance Jio's Rs. 99 prepaid plan is the most beneficial one. It offers truly unlimited voice calls and subscription to the Jio apps.