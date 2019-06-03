Airtel Re-Launch 300 Mbps Broadband Plans: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

Sunil Mittal owned Bharti Airtel has reportedly re-launched three broadband plans in Hyderabad with a monthly FUP limit.

According to Telecomtalk report, the newly launched plan starts with Rs. 799 in which user will get 100GB+200GB bonus data. Besides unlimited calling and speed up to 40 Mbps. Alongwith 15 percent semi-annual subscription discount and 20 percent annual discount.

Another plan of Rs. 1,099 offers 300GB of data along with additional bonus data of 500GB for six months. Under this plan, the user will get 100 Mbps along with unlimited calling. This plan also comes with a data carryover feature. It also includes free Netflix and one year of Amazon Prime membership.

Lastly Rs. 1,999 is providing unlimited calling and data with 100 Mbps speed. In addition, this plan provides one year of Amazon Prime membership and a free Netflix subscription.

Airtel And ICC Cricket World Cup Offer

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched ICC Cricket World Cup offer. The newly launched offer is for all Airtel Thanks app users and after logging into the app user will be able to see the Cricket Bonanza contest and then they can predict every match.

Under this new offer, every winner will get assured gifts. There will be board on the app where top-ranking players will be shown. In fact, the top 10 winners will be selected from the users with maximum points and will be eligible for this draw. Each participant can predict between 6 am and 2 pm before every match, the telco further informed.

In addition, customer can win existing prizes on every match. Apart from this, there will be a lucky draw at the end of the match and then 100 winners will be selected on the basis of points earned every day.

To refresh Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, and Shemaroo Entertainment, India's leading content house, has launched 'The Horror TV - Ab Lagega Darr' - a subscription premium service offering a variety of horror movies, TV shows, and web series. The platform will offer a subscription service for a range of horror, thriller, and crime-related content.