ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Airtel beats Jio in 4G downloads speeds during Kumbh Mela 2019

    customers visiting in UP East from 12 telecom circles saw slower mean download speeds than local UP East customers.

    By
    |

    According to new findings by Ookla, Bharti Airtel's mobile data speed was almost double than Reliance Jio during Kumbh Mela (January 14-March 4, 2019).

    Airtel beats Jio in 4G downloads speeds during Kumbh Mela 2019

     

    During the Kumbh Mela, Airtel mean download speed was 15.83 percent as compared to Jio 8.04mbps, while Vodafone recorded 7.61 Mbps download speed and Idea remained the slowest operator with 5.16 Mbps.

    Ookla said customers visiting from seven telecom circles (Rajasthan, Madya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, UP West, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh) showed faster mean download speeds in eastern Uttar Pradesh than local customers. However, the Rajasthan telecom circle showed the fastest mean download speed when "roaming" in UP East at 9.10 Mbps, 9.6 percent faster than the local UP East download speed.

    While customers visiting in UP East from 12 telecom circles (Himachal Pradesh, Kolkata, Haryana, Maharashtra and Goa, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Mumbai) saw slower mean download speeds than local UP East customers.

    The Himachal Pradesh telecom circle showed the slowest mean download speed when "roaming" in UP East at 6.15 Mbps, 25.9 percent slower than the local UP East download speed, the broadband, and mobile data speed testing firm added.

    Mobile operators in India use different MCC/MNC codes in different parts of the country, which allows us to differentiate speeds for customers who are "roaming" between telecom circles. In most cases, these telecom circles correspond to states and union territories, but some represent only portions of a state or combinations of multiple states.

    Airtel's emphasis on increasing capacity paid off in speed with their mean download speed in the vicinity of the Kumbh Mela coming in 96.9 percent faster than that of second-place Jio. Vodafone was third and Idea a distant fourth.

    This year the Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj drew over 100 million visitors, and India's largest mobile carriers have rolled out various mobile programs to help pilgrims. We were curious to analyze how well mobile networks held up.

    Read More About: ookla telecom vodafone idea news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue