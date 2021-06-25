Just In
- 11 min ago India, Bangladesh, And Indonesia Might Get Insignificant Revenue From 5G Services
- 51 min ago You Can Now Upload Instagram Posts Via Desktop; Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Use
- 1 hr ago Realme C11 (2021) Launched In India: A Redmi 9A Rival?
- 2 hrs ago Exclusive: Video Editing App Montage Pro To Provide Basic Features In Offline Mode
Don't Miss
- Movies Indian Idol 12: Insider Reveals Truth Behind Pawandeep-Arunita & Sayli-Nihal’s Love Angles
- Lifestyle Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Ravishing In These 3 Different Outfits From Her Song, Saiyaan Ji
- Sports 1983 WC triumph's 38th anniversary: When Kapil Dev's 'Devils' ushered in a new era in Indian cricket
- News #BanTwitterInIndia trends after Twitter blocks, then unblocks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account
- Finance Top 5 Banks With Higher Interest Rates On 3-5 Year Fixed Deposits
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In July
- Education Patna HC Directs State Govt To Fill The Vacant Posts Of Commerce Teachers In Schools Within 6 Months
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
Airtel Introduces Rs. 128 Prepaid Pack Under Smart Recharge; Extended Validity For 28 Days
After launching new prepaid plans without non-FUP, Airtel is expanding plans in the Smart recharge segment. The newly launched Smart Recharge plan is specially designed for those who want validity without any benefit. The telecom operator has introduced a plan of Rs. 128 under the same segment.
Airtel Rs. 128 Smart Recharge Plan: Check Details
The Rs. 128 Smart Recharge plan does not offer any calling, data, and message benefit to users. This pack is designed for users to continue services for 28 days.
However, users are allowed to make local, STD calls at 2.5p/second along with local SMS at Rs. 1 and national messages at Rs. 1.5. In addition, Airtel users are allowed to use data at 50 paise per MB.
Apart from this Smart Recharge plan, Airtel offers two more packs under the same segment. Those plans are priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 79. The first plan of Rs. 49 offers talk time worth Rs. 38.52, 100MB data, local, and STD calls at 2.5P/minute for 28 days.
The other pack of Rs. 79 ships 200MB of data, talk time worth Rs. 128, local, and STD calls at 60P/minute for the same period. Notably, the telecom operator Airtel has removed Rs. 45 plan from the same segment.
Airtel Talk Time Packs: Check Details
Apart from these packs, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel ships six talk time plans in the country. These plans are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000. These plans are also used to keep the numbers active and they do not come with validity. However, these packs are designed to provide a calling benefit of Rs. 7.47, Rs. 14.95, Rs. 81.75, Rs. 423.73, Rs. 847.46, and Rs. 4,237.29.
Airtel's Smart Recharge and talk time packs are designed for users who want to keep their number active for receiving incoming calls. Notably, these packs offer calling and data benefits; however, users will not get any content benefit from any application. It is worth mentioning that all Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer a grace period, once the pack is over.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
5,315
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605