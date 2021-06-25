Airtel Introduces Rs. 128 Prepaid Pack Under Smart Recharge; Extended Validity For 28 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching new prepaid plans without non-FUP, Airtel is expanding plans in the Smart recharge segment. The newly launched Smart Recharge plan is specially designed for those who want validity without any benefit. The telecom operator has introduced a plan of Rs. 128 under the same segment.

Airtel Rs. 128 Smart Recharge Plan: Check Details

The Rs. 128 Smart Recharge plan does not offer any calling, data, and message benefit to users. This pack is designed for users to continue services for 28 days.

However, users are allowed to make local, STD calls at 2.5p/second along with local SMS at Rs. 1 and national messages at Rs. 1.5. In addition, Airtel users are allowed to use data at 50 paise per MB.

Apart from this Smart Recharge plan, Airtel offers two more packs under the same segment. Those plans are priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 79. The first plan of Rs. 49 offers talk time worth Rs. 38.52, 100MB data, local, and STD calls at 2.5P/minute for 28 days.

The other pack of Rs. 79 ships 200MB of data, talk time worth Rs. 128, local, and STD calls at 60P/minute for the same period. Notably, the telecom operator Airtel has removed Rs. 45 plan from the same segment.

Airtel Talk Time Packs: Check Details

Apart from these packs, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel ships six talk time plans in the country. These plans are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000. These plans are also used to keep the numbers active and they do not come with validity. However, these packs are designed to provide a calling benefit of Rs. 7.47, Rs. 14.95, Rs. 81.75, Rs. 423.73, Rs. 847.46, and Rs. 4,237.29.

Airtel's Smart Recharge and talk time packs are designed for users who want to keep their number active for receiving incoming calls. Notably, these packs offer calling and data benefits; however, users will not get any content benefit from any application. It is worth mentioning that all Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer a grace period, once the pack is over.

