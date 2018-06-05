Airtel launches 'Airtel Home,' offers 10% discount on the unified bill

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of 'Airtel Home' that allows customers to bundle multiple Airtel relationships - home broadband, postpaid mobile and digital TV - as a single account with a unified interface on My Airtel app.

According to the company with 'Airtel Home', customers will get single Bill for all Airtel services, premium customer support and discounts of up to 10 percent on the unified bill.

It said Airtel Home offers the convenience of a single bill for all services. What's more you can add Airtel connections from any location in the country, secondly, users will get access to premium customer care and 10 percent discount based on a number of connections bundled.

However, this service is currently available as a beta version for Airtel home broadband customers in Hyderabad. The company plans to roll out the solution across India over the next few weeks.

"A key feedback we received from customers who use different services from Airtel was, why can't they have a single bill for everything as managing multiple payment dates is a very cumbersome process. Keeping in mind this feedback, we have launched the Airtel Home platform that is not just convenient but also brings more value to our customers," George Mathen, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel said.

The launch is a part of Airtel's digital innovation program - Project Next that aims to transform customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

"Airtel is India's only integrated telecommunications service provider, hence we are uniquely positioned to bring together all our services onto a single digital platform," he said.

Here are steps to create an 'Airtel Home' in quick & simple steps:

· Download My Airtel App and click on 'Airtel Home' banner.

· Add your Airtel Home Broadband connection as the primary account and add all your other Airtel connections as add-on accounts.

· Validate the added accounts and agree to pay the unified bill of all the accounts.

· Your Airtel Home is now created. Manage all your accounts on the My Airtel App.

· You will now get one bill which you can conveniently pay on the app itself with a few clicks. Both summary and individual connection wise bills will be available.

At present Airtel offers Home broadband and fixed line services in 89 cities across India.

Additionally, Airtel Digital TV will be made live on the Airtel Home proposition very soon, stated the company.