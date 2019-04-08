Airtel launches Rs.248 plan for first-time recharge users, offers 1.4GB data daily: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel Books users will get a complimentary 30-day trial to experience the app and can access 'Free' titles from the Readers Club.

India's second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has reportedly launched a new Rs.248 plan for its prepaid customer.

Under this newly launched prepaid plan offers 1.4GB data daily, unlimited voice calling and 100SMS each day for the period 28 days, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report, this is replacing Rs.229 and also removed Rs. 345 and Rs.559 plans for the first time users.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched three First Recharge plans (FRC) of Rs.76, Rs. 178, and Rs 495. The first and the most affordable plans start at Rs. 76 offers talk time of Rs. 26, and all voice calls at Rs. 60 per minute. Besides users will get 100 MB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

While Rs. 178 is providing unlimited calling included local, STD and roaming outgoing,1GB of 3G/4G data, and 100 SMS for 28 days and Rs. 495 prepaid plan is offering 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per days for 84 days.

For those who aware, Airtel has also a new app - Airtel Books for its smartphone users.

Available to both Airtel and non-Airtel customers in iOS and Android, Airtel Books will initially offer over 70,000 titles from leading Indian and international authors. Airtel Books plans to rapidly expand its e-books collection by partnering with leading publishers as well as leveraging its strategic partnership with Juggernaut Books.

In addition, all Airtel Books users will get a complimentary 30-day trial to experience the app and can access 'Free' titles from the Readers Club. Airtel smartphone customers will also enjoy a one-time special benefit of being able to access any five 'Paid' titles from the Readers Club, which has a collection of over 5000 e-books.

Airtel Books has a subscription service called, Reader's Club which is priced at Rs. 129 for 6 months and Rs. 199 for 12 months. Customers can also buy books on a per book basis with best-in-class offers.