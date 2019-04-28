Airtel launches Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans with 28 days validity: Report

ENGLISH

    Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has launched two new data plans for its prepaid customers, Gadgets 360 reports.

    According to a report, the newly launched plans starts with Rs. 48 in which users will get 3GB of 3G/4G data with a validity period of 28 days. The Rs.98 offers 6GB of 3G/4G data, 10 free national SMS for 28 days.

    However there is a catch as this plan is not available on the company's official website, but users can avail these plans from third-party recharge websites and apps.

    Meanwhile,  Tutela's latest State of Mobile Networks Report for India said Airtel was the clear winner with the highest excellent consistent quality in six of the 10 cities tested including Mumbai and New Delhi. Jio was top in Kolkata and Jaipur, Vodafone in Bengaluru and Idea in Chennai.

    Tutela also pointed out that Airtel had the highest excellent consistent quality at 61.3 percent and the fastest average download speed in Hyderabad at 8.7 Mbps. While Jio was in second place on both accounts, at 50.7 percent of tests meeting excellent consistent quality threshold and an average download speed of 6.4 Mbps.

    Jio also had the highest overall basic consistent quality at 98.4 percent, meaning nearly all successful network connections on the network should be able to handle basic web browsing activity and VOIP calls.

    BSNL had the lowest excellent consistent quality at 24.2 percent, largely due to its reliance on 3G networks. This is also reflected in its average download speed of 3.4 Mbps.

    Idea had the lowest basic consistent quality at 94.5 percent. This is likely the result of higher than average packet loss on the network, possibly as a result of network stability problems.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
