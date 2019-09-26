Airtel Offering 500MB Data At Rs. 97 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has revised its Rs. 97 prepaid plan. The company launched the plan in July this year, along with Rs. 129 and Rs. 148 plans. After the revision, users will get 500MB data, unlimited calling without any FUP. This plan also includes 300 SMS per day for 14 days.

Earlier, this plan used to provide 2GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 14 days, reports TelecomTalk. This plan will now compete with Reliance Jio's Rs. 98 plan. The Rs. 98 plan offers 2GB of 4G data, unlimited calling to all networks and 300SMS for 28 days. Reliance Jio is also offering a free subscription of Jio apps under this plan.

Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

Meanwhile, Airtel has also launched a new plan of Rs. 599, where it is offering 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. However, there is a catch. This plan is only available for its customers in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. But, the company is also planning to launch this tariff plan on other parts of the country. Airtel is also providing Rs. 400,000 insurance cover to customers aged between 18- 54 years.

Reliance Jio has disrupted the telecom industry ever since it forayed. The telecom industry is under financial stress due to the dirt cheap prices introduced by the Jio. In fact, almost all telecom operators (BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone Idea) are now providing unique offers, to keep customers on board.

But, we believe that revising plans will not help the company, until and unless users will get more benefits. And under this plan, Airtel is only providing 500MB data instead of 2GB data. So, we believe that this revision will not help Airtel in a drastic manner.

