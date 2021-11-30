Airtel Offers 4GB Data Coupons With Select Prepaid Plans For Free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the leading telecom operators in India - Airtel has announced that it will provide 4GB of data coupons bundled with select prepaid plans. Three of its prepaid plans that will get this benefit include Rs. 479, Rs. 549 and Rs. 699 plans. The company has come up with this announcement after the telecom operator announced a hike of its prepaid tariff plans.

Notably, these data coupons have been launched for those users who recharge their Airtel prepaid number via the app and not for those who recharge from elsewhere. When you head on to the app, you will see the recharge section and you need to tap on App packs. You can browse all the plans and select the one you need to get the 4G data coupon.

Besides the 4GB data coupons that are bundled with some plans mentioned above, Airtel is also bundling 2GB of data coupons with the Rs. 350 prepaid plan. Let's take a look at these prepaid plans from here.

Airtel Rs. 359 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs. 359 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data along with 2GB of data coupons. This plan bundles unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs. 479 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 479 prepaid plan bundles benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. The plan that bundles 4GB data coupons has a validity period of 56 days.

Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 599 prepaid plan from Airtel, which bundles the 4GB data coupon comes with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. The plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Free Hello Tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music Subscription, Shaw Academy for one year, and Rs. 150 Cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 699 Prepaid Plan

Lastly, we have the Airtel Rs. 699 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 56 days. This plan comes with Amazon Prime access for a period of 30 days, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription as well.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Price Hike

Last week, Bharti Airtel just hiked the cost of its prepaid plans in order to increase the revenue reach the mark of Rs. 200 ARPU (average revenue per user). These new tariffs are effective from November 26, 2021. The above-mentioned prepaid plans were priced relatively lesser prior to the price hike. Going by the same, the Rs. 359 prepaid plan was priced at Rs. 298 earlier.

Besides prepaid plans, even the data vouchers offered by Airtel witnessed a price hike. Going by the same, the Rs. 48, Rs. 98 and Rs. 251 data vouchers are now priced at Rs. 58, Rs. 118 and Rs. 301. All these prepaid plans will retain the same benefits that they offered earlier but their pricing has been revised to cost more. Given that the company is now offering 4G data coupons, we can expect it to provide other benefits as well in the future.

