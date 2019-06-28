GoogdBye 3G: Airtel Phases out 3G Technology In Kolkata News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel is now phasing out its 3G technology in the county.

The telco has announced the shutdown of its 3G network in Kolkata, and now mobile broadband services in city will be available on 4G.

The new move comes at that time when the company is expanding its 4G reach across the country; however there is a catch as Airtel will continue to provide 2G services in the city to serve the feature phone users.

Airtel also said that all customers on 3G were duly notified and requested to upgrade their handsets/SIMs to continue enjoying best-in-class smartphone experience.

Furthermore, the telco is deploying state-of-the-art L900 technology in the 900 MHz band to complement its 4G services in the 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands.

With L900, smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices and malls. It will also result in wider availability of 4G and a superior network experience across Kolkata.

Airtel 4G In Lakshshadweep

Bharti Airtel has recently announced the launch of its 4G services in the pristine Lakshadweep Islands.

According to company its 4G services will enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speeds internet browsing.

Furthermore, Airtel 4G is LIVE across Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

Airtel informed that its 4G services will be available in Lakshadweep initially and it will gradually expanded to other parts of the islands.

Meanwhile the telco has announced that it has extended Airtel Thanks benefits to its 'V-Fiber' Home Broadband users subscribed to the Rs 1,099 plan.

Why Airtel Phasing Out 3G

Airtel and Almost all telecom players are investing huge amount of money in 4G expansion. And now we believe that Airtel is going to adopt similar strategy with other circles.

