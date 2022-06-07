Airtel Removes Prime Video Mobile Trial With Select Prepaid Plans News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in the country has made a new change to its portfolio of prepaid plans. The telco has now removed the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial benefit from most of its prepaid plans. Earlier, the benefit was added to the plans as a part of Airtel Thanks back in 2021.

Notably, the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition lets users stream content only via their smartphones. Given that they were getting it for free for a month, it was a decent benefit for many. However, as it is a trial, it was not available for the second time for users who have recharged their Airtel prepaid number more than once.

The Airtel prepaid plans were bundled with a one-month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for users. The trial subscription will be activated as soon as they recharge with any eligible prepaid plan. Now, this benefit has been removed for the select prepaid plans and not all plans.

Given that the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Subscription is still available for some Airtel prepaid plans, here we have listed them.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition

After the revision, only a couple of Airtel prepaid plans offer the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and these are the Rs. 108 and Rs. 359 prepaid plans. While the Rs. 108 voucher is a 4G data-only offering, the Rs. 359 voucher is a regular prepaid plan with the usual benefits.

Both these vouchers from Airtel offer the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition access directly to the users under the Airtel Thanks benefit. Notably, there is no trial and the Rs. 359 prepaid plan will offer the Prime Video Mobile subscription for 28 days while the data voucher priced at Rs. 108 will offer the same for 30 days.

Apart from this, the Rs. 359 prepaid plan will offer other benefits, including 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and a validity of 28 days. As a part of the Airtel Thanks benefit, subscribers will get Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Apollo 24 | 7 Circle subscription for three months. On the other hand, the Rs. 108 voucher will offer 6GB of data throughout its validity period and no other benefit.

Best Mobiles in India