Airtel Revamps One Plan Services; Launches Airtel Black

Airtel is all set to introduce new services for its customers in the country. The telecom operator is revamping its One Airtel business as Airtel Black. In fact, the new website is already live along with new terms and conditions.

This development comes ahead of the media briefing on July 2nd, 2021. Notably, Airtel is likely to make some big announcements at the online press briefing. However, Airtel Black will allow customers to combine two and more services under One Plan services.

The One Airtel Plan services allow users to combine Mobile, DTH, and Fiber services. In fact, the company said that users can give missed calls on 8826655555 to know the exact details of the Airtel Black.

Airtel Black Benefits Details

Airtel Black features one bill, one call centre, dedicated relationship team, priority resolution, free service visits, zero switchings, call pick-up in 60 seconds, buy now & pay later on Airtel Shop. It also includes Airtel XStream Box without any cost. The new services will also allow users to combine two services.

In addition, the telecom operator is likely to provide fixed plans and custom plans. Airtel Fixed plans are expected to offer saving and value when you choose more services.

Details Of Airtel Black Fixed Plans

Under the same segment, the company will offer four plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 998, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,099. These plans are providing a different set of services along with connections.

The first plan of Rs. 998 offers 150GB of data, unlimited calling, one regular SIM, one free add-on SIM, TV channels worth Rs. 350, Xstream Box, a one-year access to Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream benefit.

The second plan of Rs. 1,349 offer 210GB of data, one regular SIM, two free add-on connections, and the rest of the benefits are similar. The third plan of Rs. 1,598 is providing 150GB of data, unlimited calling, one regular SIM + one free add-on SIM's, fiber, landline services, and speed up to 200 Mbps.

This plan also ships one year of access to Amazon and Airtel Xstream benefits. Furthermore, there is a pack of Rs. 2,099, where users will get 260GB of data, unlimited calling, Rs. 424 worth TV Channels, Xstream box, fiber, landline, and 200 Mbps speed.

It is worth noting that Airtel is trying its best to retain its customers. The company has launched dozens of packs and initiatives to attract users.

We are still not sure about the upcoming services. But still, in case Airtel plans to bring the same services, then it will give them an upper hand over other players as users don't have to spend an extra amount.

