Airtel Rs. 289 prepaid plan introduced; competes with Jio and Idea plans

Airtel has come up with a new open market prepaid pack for its consumers in India. This new pack is priced at Rs. 289 and is meant to compete against the prepaid packs offered by rival operators such as Reliance Jio and Idea Cellular.

It offers unlimited voice calling benefits (local, STD and national roaming), 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data totally and 100 SMS per day. This pack comes with a validity of 48 days and is available for all its subscribers without any restrictions, claims TelecomTalk. Notably, the telco offers truly unlimited voice calls with this recharge similar to its other prepaid plans.

Airtel vs Idea prepaid plan

As mentioned above, Idea Cellular has a Rs. 295 prepaid plan in select circles. This plan offers 5GB 2G/3G/4G data and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 42 days. It offers unlimited voice calling benefits but there is a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Though the Idea plan comes with additional data benefits, the Airtel plan has an upper hand by offering voice calls without any limit.

Airtel vs Reliance Jio prepaid plan

In this segment, Reliance Jio has a Rs. 299 prepaid plan offering unlimited voice calls without any daily cap, 100 SMS per day and 3GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. Eventually, the Jio plan offers more benefits such as 84GB of 4G data and unlimited calls but the validity is relatively lesser.

Airtel also offers Rs. 299 prepaid plan

Airtel has introduced another prepaid plan priced at Rs. 299. This recharge pack offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. All these benefits come with a validity of 42 days. Though this plan from the same telco is more beneficial than the recently launched Rs. 289 plan the downside is that this one is applicable only for select users and is not an open market plan.

So, choosing any of these plans is completely based on your usage and preference. You can choose the one that suits your requirement. It depends on what you want from the plan - only voice calling benefits without much data or both.