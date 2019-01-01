Airtel Rs. 398 prepaid plan offers 105GB data; removes Rs. 419 plan

Airtel has been introducing many changes to its tariff plans of late in an attempt to unify them. In a recent move, the telco has unveiled a new Rs. 398 prepaid plan. In addition to this, it has also removed a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 419 from its portfolio. Notably, the Rs. 419 plan was introduced just a few months back.

Airtel Rs. 398 prepaid plan

Talking about the Rs. 398 prepaid plan from Airtel, it offers 1.5GB of data per day for a validity period of 70 days. Eventually, the overall data benefits offered by this plan include 105GB of data, unlimited voice calling irrespective of the network and 90 local and national SMS per day (yes, 90 and not 100). The benefit is that there is no limit on the calling benefits, be it daily or weekly. Unlike Airtel and Jio, Vodafone Idea has an FUP of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Also, users can make voice calls only to 100 unique numbers all through the validity period.

Airtel Rs. 398 vs Rs. 399 plans

Airtel is offering another similarly priced prepaid plan costing Rs. 399. This one is valid for 70 days and 84 days for select users. This prepaid plan offers 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days and unlimited voice calls. Previously, this recharge plan offered 1.4GB of data for a period of 70 and 84 days for select users. In comparison, the recently launched Rs. 398 plan offers more data benefits but the Rs. 399 plan has a longer validity.

Airtel Rs. 419 plan removed

Airtel introduced the Rs. 419 prepaid plan a few months back offering 1.4GB of data per day for a validity period of 75 days. However, the telco revised the Rs. 399 prepaid plan providing 1GB of data for 84 days. Eventually, this could be the reason for the removal of the Rs. 419 prepaid plan. Recently, the telco also discontinued the Rs. 549 and Rs. 799 recharge plans.

