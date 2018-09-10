ENGLISH

Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan price slashed by Rs. 50; benefits remain the same

Airtel competes with Vodafone with this move.

    Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in the postpaid sector. But as Reliance Jio entered this segment with its Jio Postpaid service, there were a lot of changes in the whole industry. Vodafone came up with a new range of RED postpaid plans to compete against Jio. And now, Airtel has slashed the price of the Rs. 399 myPlan Infinity Postpaid plan.

    Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan price slashed by Rs. 50

    Recently, Airtel revised the Rs. 399 postpaid plan to offer 20GB of additional data for a period of 12 months. Now, the telco has slashed the price of the plan by Rs. 50. Going by a recent report by TelecomTalk, the Rs. 399 postpaid plan is now available at Rs. 349. This discount is valid for a period of six months, which gives a total saving of Rs. 300 for the subscribers of the Airtel plan. Eventually, it might attract the new postpaid users.

    Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan

    Though there is a discount on the postpaid plan for six months, the benefits offered by the plan remain the same. The plan offers 20GB of data per month with the data rollover facility. It also offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP and 100 SMS per day. In addition to these benefits, the telco offers a free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. However, this postpaid plan doesn't come bundled with free Amazon Prime subscription for a year.

    Additional 20GB data

    Lately, the telecom operator provided an additional 20GB data along with the Rs. 399 postpaid plan. With the same, subscribers can get 20GB data per month for 12 months taking the overall data benefit to 40GB a month. Also, there is data rollover facility to carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle.

    Rivals Vodafone plan

    Vodafone offers a postpaid plan priced at Rs. 399 and the revised Airtel plan will compete against the likes of the same. The Vodafone plan offers 40GB of data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling for a month. Eventually, the Airtel plan has become better with a Rs. 50 discount and other benefits.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
