Vodafone RED 399 and RED 499 postpaid plans revised to offer double data and more

As Reliance Jio created a buzz in the Indian telecom market, the other telcos in the country have started coming up with cheaper tariff plans in both the postpaid and prepaid segments. All the telcos are offering attractive plans for their subscribers. The latest news in the telecom industry comes from Vodafone. The telco has revamped two RED postpaid plans to offer more data benefits.

The Vodafone RED Basic 399 plan has been renamed as RED Entertainment. This postpaid plan has been revised to offer 40GB of 3G/4G data. Notably, the data benefit has been doubled from 20GB to 40GB. The telco also offers the data rollover facility up to 200GB, one year of free Amazon Prime subscription and one year of Vodafone Play. Besides these aspects, the subscribers of this plan get unlimited voice calling, be it local, STD or national roaming.

The operator has also revamped the Rs. 499 RED Traveler R plan. This postpaid plan has been renamed as RED Entertainment+. This new plan provides 75GB of data, which is more than the previous data limit of 40GB. This plan comes with other benefits such as 200GB data rollover, Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime subscriptions for one year and unlimited voice calls. Also, the revised RED Entertainment+ plan comes with device protection plan worth Rs. 300 at no additional cost.

New Vodafone prepaid plans

Earlier this week, the telecom operator came up with two new data packs priced at Rs. 511 and Rs. 569. The Rs. 511 plan offers 2GB of 3G/4G data per day for a period of 84 days. The Rs. 569 plan is valid for the same period of 84 days but offers 3GB of data per day. Both these plans offer 1GB of data at Rs. 3 and Rs. 2.26 respectively.

The other goodies of these new Vodafone prepaid plans include unlimited voice calling benefits, be it local, STD or national roaming and 100 SMS per day. These prepaid plans do not offer the free Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime subscription as the revised postpaid plans.

Given that the telecom operators in the country are coming up with a slew of new prepaid plans on a consistent basis, the tariff war is getting fiercer.