Vodafone intros Rs. 511 and Rs. 569 prepaid plans to combat Jio and Airtel

Airtel introduced a long-term prepaid plan pack priced at Rs. 597 with a validity of 168 days recently. To complete with such long-term plans from other operators, Vodafone has introduced two data packs priced at Rs. 511 and Rs. 569. It is interesting to know that both these plans from the telco offer unlimited voice calling benefits including local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs. 511 plan from Vodafone offers 2GB of 3G/4G data per day and has a validity of 84 days. This totals to 168GB of data on the whole and it takes the per GB cost to Rs. 3. When it comes to the Rs. 569 plan, it offers 3GB of 3G/4G data per day for the same validity of 84 days taking the per GB cost down to Rs. 2.26.

So long, Vodafone has been offering 1.4GB of data per day for a period of 90 days. This plan also bundles other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for free.

New Vodafone plans vs others

On comparing the Rs. 511 prepaid plan from Vodafone with that of Reliance Jio, the latter offers a prepaid pack priced at Rs. 448. This plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to the Jio suite of apps. Its validity is 84 days and the per GB cost of Rs. 2.66. Eventually, the Jio pack seems to be better in the comparison.

Talking about the Rs. 569 plan from Vodafone, there is no such long-term plan from Jio. The only similar plan offering 3GB data per day is the Rs. 299 plan that has a validity of 28 days. Recently, the telecom operator announced an offer under which the Rs. 399 plan will offer 3GB of data per day and a cashback of Rs. 100 subjected to terms and conditions.

Vodafone SuperPlans

Earlier this month, Vodafone came up with SuperPlans for its prepaid subscribers to get free access to the Vodafone Play live streaming app. Users have to subscribe to the prepaid packs priced between Rs. 179 and Rs. 799 to avail the benefit.