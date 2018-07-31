ENGLISH

Airtel Rs. 75 prepaid plan offers 1GB data for 28 days

Airtel has come up with a new entry-level prepaid plan.

    The Indian telecom segment is witnessing drastic changes with several telecom operators coming up with new plans and revising their existing ones to benefit their users. The latest one to announce a new prepaid plan is Airtel. The telco has come up with a Rs. 75 entry-level prepaid plan for its users. This plan comes just a day after the launch of the Rs. 75 prepaid plan from BSNL.

    As per a report by TelecomTalk, the new Rs. 75 prepaid plan from Airtel is meant to compete with the similarly priced plan from Idea Cellular. The new plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 300 minutes of free voice calling for the users. Also, it offers 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data and 100 free SMS all through its validity.

    Other similar Airtel plans

    For the uninitiated, Airtel has a Rs. 99 prepaid plan offering almost similar benefits. The difference in comparison to the Rs. 75 prepaid plan is that this one offers 2GB of 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days and unlimited voice calls without any FUP. The main difference is that the Rs. 99 plan that packs more benefits is available only for select users while the Rs. 75 plan is available for all Airtel subscribers across major circles.

    Also, Airtel has a Rs. 47 prepaid plan offering 50 SMS, 500MB of 2G/3G/4G data and 125 minutes of voice calls for a validity of 28 days. This plan is similar to the Rs. 75 prepaid plan but the latter offers double the benefits at an additional cost.

    Rs. 75 prepaid plan from Idea Cellular

    Notably, the Idea Cellular Rs. 75 prepaid plan also offers similar voice call, SMS and data benefits. But the difference is that it offers only 4G data so only those regions where it offers 4G connectivity will be benefited from this plan.

    New Airtel plan vs BSNL

    The BSNL's Rs. 75 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 15 days, which could be considered a downside. But the advantage it has over the Airtel plan is that it offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP. Also, it comes with other benefits such as 500 free SMS and 10GB of 3G data all through its validity of 15 days.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
