Airtel Rs. 799 and Rs 1,199 postpaid plans offer additional data

These days, the telecom operators in India are offering the maximum possible benefits to their subscribers. Especially, when it comes to the data benefits, the operators are rolling out additional data with almost all their plans. Undoubtedly, the entry of Reliance Jio into the telecom market segment is the cause for this drastic change.

Initially, these changes were seen more often in the prepaid segment but now the trend has been set even in the postpaid segment. With the launch of Jio Postpaid plans, incumbent telcos are revising their postpaid plans to give it a tough competition. The latest ones to be revised are the Airtel's Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 my Infinity postpaid plans.

Airtel revises two postpaid plans

Airtel has revised two of its postpaid plans priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199. These plans are likely to offer 40GB and 30GB of additional data benefits respectively. What's interesting is that both the plans come with the data rollover facility up to 500GB.

Talking about the data benefits, the Rs. 799 postpaid plan offers 100GB of data per month instead of the previous limit of 60GB. On the other hand, the Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan has been revised to offer 120GB of data instead of 90GB.

Other benefits

In addition to the 40GB and 30GB of additional data benefits, the Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,199 postpaid plans from the telco also offer some notable benefits. The highlighted one is the free add-on connections letting subscribers add three to four add-on postpaid numbers with the same benefits without any additional charges. The other interesting aspect is the free Amazon Prime subscription for one year worth Rs. 999.

Of course, these two Airtel postpaid plans come with 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calls including local, STD and national roaming.

Notably, these aren't the only postpaid plans to be revised by Airtel. The telco had revised the Rs. 499 and Rs. 649 postpaid plans to offer 75GB and 90GB of data benefits. The existing subscribers of these plans will get the benefits from the next billing cycle.

Competition

Airtel's postpaid and prepaid plans are in line with the Jio tariff plans as the telco offers unlimited calls without any FUP and offers free subscriptions and other benefits. Notably, Airtel has an upper hand in the postpaid category as it offers data rollover facility that will let users carry forward the unused data from one billing cycle to the other.