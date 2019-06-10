Everything You Should Know About Airtel's LTE 900 Technology News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel is really trying hard to improve its network in many ways and as part of the strategy, the company is deploying LTE 900 technology in the country.

LTE 900 In Delhi NCR Region

Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in Delhi NCR with the deployment of LTE 900 technology on the 900 Mhz spectrum.

Besides Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices, and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Delhi NCR, which is one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.

Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel said, "We are obsessed about delighting our smartphone customers with quality network experience and high-speed data services. As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high-speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi."

LTE 900 In Assam And North East

The telco has also upgraded its 4G network in Assam and North East with the deployment of the same technology

In Assam and NE, Airtel uses a spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) to offer 4G Volte services to customers.

In addition, Airtel has deployed network technologies and tools such as 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

The company has expanded its network in Assam and NE by rolling out 2720 new base stations and 3100 Km of the optic fiber under its network transformation program.

Airtel To Provide 500Mbps Speed

The company had recently conducted License Assisted Access (LAA) trial over a LIVE 4G network in Delhi and recorded speeds of 500 Mbps (appx.) over smartphones.

The trail which was conducted by in Delhi-NCR recorded speed over 500 Mbps were recorded on smartphones in an indoor environment. In an outdoor environment, the peak download speed of more than 400Mbps was achieved with coverage of about 180 meters from the base station.

LAA enables the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 5 GHz band in combination with the licensed spectrum. With this, the subscribers get a massively enhanced mobile broadband experience and ultra-fast speeds while operators make efficient use of unlicensed spectrum resources.