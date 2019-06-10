Just In
- 4 min ago Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Your Favorite Smartphone Just Got Cheaper
- 52 min ago NASA Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Our Milky Way's Twin Galaxy
- 1 hr ago Vivo Z5x Fresh Leak: Triple Rear Cameras, Rear-Mounted Fingerprint Reader And More
- 1 hr ago Infinix Hot7Pro Launched In India With Quad-Cameras – Price, Launch Offers And Key Features
Don't Miss
- News Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, says ‘won’t allow anyone to topple my govt’
- Lifestyle Mum Was Shocked To Discover This In Her Child’s Mouth
- Movies Sadak 2: Details About Alia Bhatt's New Look In The Film REVEALED!
- Education JEECUP Result 2019: UP Polytechnic Result 2019 Likely To Be Released Today
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, merging ways for success of India in ICC World Cup 2019
- Finance Govt May Introduce Tax On Cash Withdrawal Of Rs 10 Lakh A Year: Report
- Automobiles Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India — Could Come With New Engine Options
- Travel Laknavaram Lake - A Deep Dive Into Nature's Heartland
Everything You Should Know About Airtel's LTE 900 Technology
India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel is really trying hard to improve its network in many ways and as part of the strategy, the company is deploying LTE 900 technology in the country.
LTE 900 In Delhi NCR Region
Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in Delhi NCR with the deployment of LTE 900 technology on the 900 Mhz spectrum.
Besides Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices, and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Delhi NCR, which is one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.
Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel said, "We are obsessed about delighting our smartphone customers with quality network experience and high-speed data services. As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high-speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi."
LTE 900 In Assam And North East
The telco has also upgraded its 4G network in Assam and North East with the deployment of the same technology
In Assam and NE, Airtel uses a spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) to offer 4G Volte services to customers.
In addition, Airtel has deployed network technologies and tools such as 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.
The company has expanded its network in Assam and NE by rolling out 2720 new base stations and 3100 Km of the optic fiber under its network transformation program.
Airtel To Provide 500Mbps Speed
The company had recently conducted License Assisted Access (LAA) trial over a LIVE 4G network in Delhi and recorded speeds of 500 Mbps (appx.) over smartphones.
The trail which was conducted by in Delhi-NCR recorded speed over 500 Mbps were recorded on smartphones in an indoor environment. In an outdoor environment, the peak download speed of more than 400Mbps was achieved with coverage of about 180 meters from the base station.
LAA enables the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 5 GHz band in combination with the licensed spectrum. With this, the subscribers get a massively enhanced mobile broadband experience and ultra-fast speeds while operators make efficient use of unlicensed spectrum resources.