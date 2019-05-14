Airtel scraps several postpaid plans; check if your's is on the list News oi-Priyanka Dua The Rs. 799 comes with 125 GB data with rollover, unlimited calling, and subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Airtel TV and ZEE5 along with handset protection.

After introducing minimum prepaid recharge packs, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has now dropped low valued postpaid plans which is priced below Rs. 499 to boost its average revenue per user and profitability in the long run, ET reported.

According to a report, the telco has discontinued its Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 plans along with high-value plans like Rs 649, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 and now it offers only four options to postpaid subscribers i.e Rs. 499, Rs 749, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599 respectively.

With Rs. 499 postpaid plan Airtel offers 75GB data with rollover, unlimited local/ STD & roaming calls, Netflix subscription for three months and one-year subscription of Amazon Prime. The Rs. 799 comes with 125 GB data with rollover, unlimited calling, and subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Airtel TV and ZEE5 along with handset protection.

While Rs. 999 is providing 150 GB data, unlimited calling, free add connection with unlimited calls and similar benefits like Rs. 799. Lastly Airtel's Rs 1599 where you get one free family add-on, unlimited data and calling, 200 ISD minutes & 10 percent off on IR Packs and similar benefits like above packages along with AirtelThanks benefits.

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched a new plan called Mera Phela Feature Phone in which subscribers will get unlimited local and STD calls along with 10GB data for 168 days at Rs. 597.

To the company has recently re-launched customer program #AirtelThanks.

The new avatar of #AirtelThanks is tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel's strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5 to Wynk music, device brands and many more.

Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content - AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers can get access to many to add on telecom benefits and great value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

