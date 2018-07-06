Airtel Vs Jio: Bharti Airtel removes FUP limits on its broadband plans

Bharti Airtel didn't take much long to respond to Jio's aggressive attack on the broadband segment. The company has quickly removed the FUP limit on its broadband plans in Hyderabad city. All the broadband plans in Hyderabad city are now offering unlimited data without any FUP limit.

A couple of months back, Airtel announced a high-speed 300Mbps broadband plan in Hyderabad at Rs 2,199 monthly rental, which now seems to have been removed. The broadband plans in Hyderabad starts with Rs 349 per month and goes up to Rs 1,299. Airtel's Rs 349 gives 8Mbps download speeds and the Rs 499 plans offer 16Mbps speeds, while Rs 699 plans deliver 40Mbps speeds.

The premium broadband plan of Rs 1,299 offers download speed of 100Mbps. Now, with the withdrawal of the FUP limit, all these plans don't come with any monthly FUP, and the broadband data is unlimited for the usage now.

Along with the data benefit, Airtel is also offering benefits like free voice calling and Amazon Prime subscription for one year. All the above mentioned four broadband plans in Hyderabad city offers unlimited local and STD calls for the validity period.

Do note that only Rs 699 and Rs 1,299 broadband plans offer free Amazon Prime subscription for a year. For the user who are willing to opt-in the plan for a longer period of time (one year or six months), Airtel is also providing a discount to those subscribers. For six month subscription, the telco is proving a 15 percent discount, while for one year it is offering 20 percent discount.

It will be interesting to see when Airtel will make these changes for other cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and others.

On July 5, Reliance Jio announced that the company has broken all records by adding 100 million customers in 170 days i.e 7 per second every day. Today, Jio has over 125 million customers.

Jio also announced its new Jio Phone which will be available for buyers for Rs. 0. Free of cost. But buyers will have to deposit Rs. 1,500, which will be refundable after three years. Availability starts August 15 in the 70th year of India's Independence Day for beta testers.

