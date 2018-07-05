What Reliance Jio achieved and it's future plans so far

Reliance Jio which is known for giving jitters to the whole telecom industry has made some major announcements today at its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The 22-month-old telecom operator has announced its achievements and its plans for this year.

Here are some takeaways from the AGM:

1 The company has doubled its customer base to over 215 million now.

2 Data usage has grown from 125 crore GBs per month to more than 240 crore GBs per month.

3 Voice usage on the network has grown from 250 crore minutes per day to more than 530 crore minutes per day.

4 The amount of video consumption has grown from 165 crore hours per month to more than 340 crore hours per month.

5 Reliance Jio launches advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFibre.

6 Jio will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions.

7 RIL announces that the three most popular apps YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook will be available to all the JioPhone users from 15th August.

8 The company announced the launch of JioPhone 2, priced at Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 will be available at Jio stores across India from August 15.

9 The company is currently running beta trials in tens of thousands of homes.

10 Starting this Independence Day, August 15th users can start registering for JioGigaFiber through both MyJio and Jio.com.

11 The company will prioritize its JioGigaFiber rollout to those localities from where they will receive the highest number of registrations.

12 The company also launches Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, in which users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 500.

13 RIL announced that Reliance Retail has emerged as the partner of choice for International brands.

14 It aims to provide broadband connectivity to villages and schools across India via Jio.

15 Jio and Retail - represented about 13 percent of the consolidated EBIDTA, up from a mere 2 percent last year.