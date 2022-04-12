Best Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Of Data Every Day News oi-Harish Kumar

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in the Indian market at the moment. The company had over 406 million subscribers in the month of January 2022, as per a recent report by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). The telco brand offers a variety of plans to its both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

As far as the prepaid users are concerned, Reliance Jio offers a handful of packs, which offer 1GB to 2GB of data every day. The prepaid plans from the telecom operator start at just Rs 499 every month, which can go up to Rs 3,119 for a year. That said, if your internet usage is heavy and you are looking for the best Jio prepaid plans with 2GB of data every day, then you have landed at the right place. Here we've compiled a list of all the 2GB data plans from Jio every day.

Rs 249 Jio prepaid plan

The most affordable prepaid plan from Jio with 2GB of data benefits every day will set you back by Rs 249. The tariff has a validity of 23 days and provides a total of 46GB of high-speed 4G data for its validity. During the 23 days' validity, subscribers will also get access to unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. There's also free 100 SMS every day with the Rs 249 Jio prepaid plan. In addition, you will get free access to Jio's premium content apps like JioTV and Jio Cinema.

Rs 299 Jio prepaid plan

The Rs 299 prepaid plan from the operator provides the same benefits as the Rs 249 tariff. However, they are extended to 28 days instead of 23 days offered by the Rs 249 package.

Jio Rs 533, Rs 719, and Rs 799 2GB daily data prepaid offers

For those looking for a long term plan with almost two to three months of validity, there are Jio prepaid tariffs starting from Rs 533. There's a basic Rs 533 prepaid pack from the brand that offers 2GB of data every day for 56 days. Then we have the Rs 719 tariff, which provides the same benefits for a validity of 84 days. The Rs 799 2GB prepaid Jio plan offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days, and it also includes a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year.

Rs 1,066, Rs 2,879, and Rs 3,119 prepaid plans from Reliance Jio

Moving on to the most expensive prepaid tariffs from the country's largest telecom operator, there's a plan with 84 days of validity that costs Rs 1,066. With this tariff, you will get 2GB of 4G data every day, apart from 5GB of additional data. For the same duration, you will get a total of 173GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 2,879 prepaid plan from the company offers a total of 730GB of data for a whole year.

Lastly, the Rs 3,119 plan is the most expensive prepaid package from Reliance Jio. It carries a validity of 365 days and provides 2GB of data per day. There's also 10GB of extra data with this plan, which brings the total data benefits to 740GB for a year. Notably, all these three prepaid plans include a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

So, which one of these prepaid plans from Reliance Jio are you going for? Let us know in the comments section below.

