List Of Jio Prepaid Plans With 30 Days Validity Starting From Rs. 181
Recently, Reliance Jio is hitting the headlines as the telco is launching new plans from time to time. The latest offering from the telco is the new prepaid plans that have a validity of 30 days. As its name indicates, these plans have a validity of an entire month. While it initially launched one plan, it has five monthly prepaid plans.
Usually, the telecom operators provide only 28 days of validity and call them as monthly prepaid plans. The reason for the same is that subscribers have to recharge an additional 13th time in a year to enjoy the benefits offered by the telcos. This comes after TRAI's order to the telecom operators.
We have listed all the five Jio monthly prepaid plans on offer below.
Jio Rs. 181 Data Voucher
The Jio Rs. 181 prepaid data voucher offers 30GB of data on the whole and a validity period of 30 days. This data voucher does not include other benefits such as voice calling and SMS benefits. Also, it does not involve any complimentary access to the Jio suite of apps.
Jio Rs. 241 PrePaid Voucher
The Jio Rs. 241 prepaid data voucher offers a higher data benefit of 40GB of data on the whole and a validity period of 30 days. Similar to the other plan, this data voucher does not include other benefits such as voice calling and SMS benefits. Also, it does not involve any complimentary access to the Jio suite of apps.
Jio Rs. 259 Prepaid Plan
Talking about the Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan, it comes with 1.5GB of data per day, a monthly validity, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioCinema, Jio TV, Jio Security, and JioCloud.
Jio Rs. 296 Prepaid Plan
When it comes to the Jio Rs. 296 prepaid plan, it offers benefits including unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 25GB of data throughout the validity period of 30 days and access to the Jio suite of apps as mentioned above.
Jio Rs. 301 Data Voucher
The Jio Rs. 301 prepaid data voucher offers a higher data benefit of 50GB of data on the whole and a validity period of 30 days. Similar to the other plan, this data voucher does not include other benefits such as voice calling and SMS benefits. Also, it does not involve any complimentary access to the Jio suite of apps.
