Jio Rs. 259 Prepaid Plan Offers Calendar Month Validity News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio is constantly hitting the headlines as the company is launching new plans from time to time. The latest offering from the telco is the new Rs. 259 calendar month prepaid pack. As its name indicates, this plan has a validity of an entire month irrespective of the number of days in the specific month.

Usually, the telecom operators provide only 28 days of validity and call them as monthly prepaid plans. The reason for the same is that subscribers have to recharge an additional 13th time in a year to enjoy the benefits offered by the telcos.

Jio Rs. 259 Prepaid Plan

When it comes to the benefits of the Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan, it is almost similar to the usual prepaid plans on offer from the telco. Let's take a look at the benefits of the new Jio Rs. 259 monthly prepaid plan from here.

To detail the same, the subscribers who opt for the Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan called a monthly calendar prepaid plan will get a validity of a month. If you recharge today (March 28), then you can recharge until April 28.

Besides this, the new Jio prepaid plan bundles 1.5GB of data per day, which ranges from 42GB to 46.5GB of data, based on the number of days in the month. Once the data limit has been exhausted, users can still browse data at a low speed of 64Kbps. The other benefits include 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling on local and STD across the country, and access to Jio suite of apps such as Jio TV, Jio Securiy, JioCinema, JioCloud, and more.

Other New Jio Plans

The Jio Rs. 259 calendar month plan has been launched soon after the arrival of the Jio Cricket Plans and the launch of the Jio Rs. 279 and Rs. 555 plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Of these, the former is an add-on package that works on top of the existing base plan. It bundles only data benefits and there is no other benefit. However, the Jio plans launched on account of IPL 2022 have other benefits as the usual prepaid plans.

Best Mobiles in India