Airtel Launches Two 30-Day Validity Plans: Is It Better Than Jio? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has launched a couple of new prepaid plans with a monthly validity. These new monthly prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 296 and Rs. 319. This move was taken in compliance with TRAI's order urging each service provider to provide prepaid plans with a monthly validity period of 30 days.

Recently, Jio launched a monthly prepaid plan priced at Rs. 259 that has a validity of 30 days. Similarly, Vi also launched two prepaid plans priced at Rs. 337 and Rs. 327 that also have monthly validity. Here, we have listed these new Airtel plans and a comparison with that of Jio's plan.

Airtel Monthly Prepaid Plans

The Airtel Rs. 296 prepaid plan offers a 30-day validity period. It offers benefits such as 100 SMS per day, 25GB of data, and unlimited voice calling. The other aspects that are offered by the plan include a trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile, Apollo 24/7 circle, Wynk Music and more. Once the data benefit is over, users will be 50p per MB, Re. 1 per local SMS and Re. 1.5 per STD SMS.

The other prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 319. It has 2GB of data per day, validity of 30 days, and 100 SMS per day. There will be access to free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile, Apollo 24/7 circle, Wynk Music and more. Similar to the other plan, once the data benefit is over, users will be 50p per MB, Re. 1 per local SMS, and Re. 1.5 per STD SMS.

How Is It Better Than Jio?

When it comes to comparison with the Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan that offers a monthly validity. The Airtel Rs. 319 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day for a period of 30 days. It offers 60GB of data all throughout the validity period.

On the other hand, the Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan is relatively cheaper and bundles 1.5GB of data per day, which ranges from 42GB to 46.5GB of data, based on the number of days in the month. Once the data limit has been exhausted, users can still browse data at a low speed of 64Kbps. The other benefits include 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling on local and STD across the country, and access to Jio suite of apps such as Jio TV, Jio Securiy, JioCinema, JioCloud, and more.

In terms of comparison, the Jio plan offers lesser data benefits but it is relatively much cheaper than the Airtel plan, which makes it better. On the other hand, the other Airtel plan offering 25GB of data is more expensive than the Jio plan despite offering lesser data.

When it comes to benefits, both the Jio and Airtel plans offer similar benefits in terms of OTT subscription and access to other platforms. The other notable aspect is that the Airtel monthly prepaid plans offer additional SMS and data benefits on paying an additional cost while Jio offers unlimited data benefits at a slower data speed.

We need to see if these telcos come with further prepaid plans with a monthly validity.

Best Mobiles in India