Bharti Airtel launches its 4G services in Ladakh region

After announcing 2000 mobile sites in North East India to cover up to 2200 unspecified villages, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), today said that it became the first operator to launch 4G services in the northern frontier of Ladakh region.

Customers in 130 towns and villages, including Kargil, Leh, and Dras, will now be able to enjoy affordable high-speed data services and get on to the digital superhighway, an Airtel said.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "This is a major milestone for India and for Airtel. Having pioneered 4G rollout in India, Airtel has been committed to expanding its high-speed data networks to every corner of the country and contribute to the Government's Digital India vision. As part of Project Leap, we will continue to channel investments towards building a world-class future-ready network that touches every Indian."

Airtel's network teams and partners have overcome the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, including sub-zero temperatures, to deploy a state-of-the-art 4G network in the region," the telco said.

The latest rollout is part of 'Project Leap', Airtel's network transformation initiative under which it has committed investment of over Rs 60,000 crore and created a nationwide 4G footprint extending from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Tawang to Kutch.

Besides empowering the local population, Airtel's 4G deployment will also ensure that tourists visiting the region stay connected to high-speed data services. Kargil War Memorial, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Alchi Monastery, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land Lamayuru, Sakti towards Pangong Lake, Stok Palace and Hall of Fame are amongst the several popular spots now covered by Airtel 4G.