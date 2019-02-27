TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
BSNL discontinues five long-term plans with up to 365 days validity
BSNL appears to have taken a step backwards!
BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator appears to be on a spree of revising its existing plans and launching new plans. Now, it has hit the headlines for discontinuing five of its long-term plans. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this move has taken the telco a step back.
The long-term STVs that have been discontinued by BSNL include the COMBO 549 STV, COMBO 561 STV, DATA 2798, DATA 3998 and DATA 4498. A report by TelecomTalk claims that these plans have been discontinued as these failed to garner the attention of subscribers.
BSNL STVs discontinued
BSNL appears to have discontinued long-term STVs of which three are data-based. It is said that the long-term plans have been highly priced in comparison to those offered by rival telecom operators. In the current trend, it is said that subscribers are ready to recharge several times a year rather than sticking to the same data-based plan for a whole year by paying a huge amount in a single payment.
Talking about the discontinued STVs, the first one is the COMBO 549 STV, which comes with 2GB daily data alongside free PRBT for a period of 60 days. The second one is the COMBO 561 STV that provides 1GB data per day alongside free PRBT for a validity period of 80 days.
In addition to these two STVs, there are data-based plans as well. The first one is the DATA 2798 that offers unlimited data along with a daily limit of 1GB. On exhausting the same, the data speed will drop down to 40kbps. Notably, this plan offers a validity of 365 days. The next one is the DATA 3998, which offers 1.5GB of daily data for a period of 365 days. And, the last one to be discontinued is the DATA 4498 plan that offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days.