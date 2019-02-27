ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BSNL discontinues five long-term plans with up to 365 days validity

    BSNL appears to have taken a step backwards!

    By
    |

    BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator appears to be on a spree of revising its existing plans and launching new plans. Now, it has hit the headlines for discontinuing five of its long-term plans. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this move has taken the telco a step back.

    BSNL discontinues five long-term plans with up to 365 days validity

     

    The long-term STVs that have been discontinued by BSNL include the COMBO 549 STV, COMBO 561 STV, DATA 2798, DATA 3998 and DATA 4498. A report by TelecomTalk claims that these plans have been discontinued as these failed to garner the attention of subscribers.

    BSNL STVs discontinued

    BSNL appears to have discontinued long-term STVs of which three are data-based. It is said that the long-term plans have been highly priced in comparison to those offered by rival telecom operators. In the current trend, it is said that subscribers are ready to recharge several times a year rather than sticking to the same data-based plan for a whole year by paying a huge amount in a single payment.

    Talking about the discontinued STVs, the first one is the COMBO 549 STV, which comes with 2GB daily data alongside free PRBT for a period of 60 days. The second one is the COMBO 561 STV that provides 1GB data per day alongside free PRBT for a validity period of 80 days.

    In addition to these two STVs, there are data-based plans as well. The first one is the DATA 2798 that offers unlimited data along with a daily limit of 1GB. On exhausting the same, the data speed will drop down to 40kbps. Notably, this plan offers a validity of 365 days. The next one is the DATA 3998, which offers 1.5GB of daily data for a period of 365 days. And, the last one to be discontinued is the DATA 4498 plan that offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days.

    Read More About: bsnl news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue